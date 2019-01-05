NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A worldwide search for a rare type of blood to help a Florida girl battling cancer made its way to New York City on Saturday.

Two-year-old Zainab Mughal is from Miami, and she needs constant blood transfusions to treat neuroblastoma.

Her blood will only match to people who come from Pakistan, India, or Iran who are type O or A and are missing the Indian-B antigen in their blood cells.

The Islamic Circle of North America and OneBlood organization are searching for donors around the world, including here in the Big Apple.

“We have more people of those descents than anywhere in the United States, so it’s one of the reasons why ICNA is taking up the mantle and helping to find a donor,” Gail Tweedy of ICNA Relief USA said.

So far four matches have been located, but at least ten are needed.

Think you may qualify to help Zainab? Head on over to OneBlood’s WEBSITE to find out.