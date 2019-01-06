CBSN New YorkWatch Now

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning everybody! We’ve got another chilly day ahead, but it will be bright & dry! Aside from a few flurries well north & west of NYC, we’ll have no precip issues through the day. It’ll be windy though, with gusts to 35 mph at times.

nu tu tomorrows highs 1/6 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

Tomorrow will see a change in conditions as clouds increase late in the day. It’ll also be much colder tomorrow thanks to a cold front that passes tonight. Expect highs only in the mid 30s. There is a threat late tomorrow night into early Tuesday for spotty wintry precip, but any impacts look to be minimal at this time.

nu tu 7day auto 5 1/6 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

Tuesday morning will start off with some rain showers, then partial clearing into the afternoon as temps near 50 degrees…so our wild temperature swings look to continue. Have a great day!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s