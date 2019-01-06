By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning everybody! We’ve got another chilly day ahead, but it will be bright & dry! Aside from a few flurries well north & west of NYC, we’ll have no precip issues through the day. It’ll be windy though, with gusts to 35 mph at times.

Tomorrow will see a change in conditions as clouds increase late in the day. It’ll also be much colder tomorrow thanks to a cold front that passes tonight. Expect highs only in the mid 30s. There is a threat late tomorrow night into early Tuesday for spotty wintry precip, but any impacts look to be minimal at this time.

Tuesday morning will start off with some rain showers, then partial clearing into the afternoon as temps near 50 degrees…so our wild temperature swings look to continue. Have a great day!