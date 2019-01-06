NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Eating healthy in 2019? Pasta By Hudson’s Brandon Fay joined CBS2 to show off some healthy and cost-efficient dishes to add to your menu.

Zucchini Rollatini Lasagna

Serves 4

What you’ll need:

2 cups tomato sauce

3 large zucchinis, sliced lengthwise on a mandolin about 1/4″

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

1 cup ricotta cheese

1/2 cup pesto

1 cup shredded provolone

1/2 bunch fresh basil, washed

8 slices prosciutto, sliced in half lengthwise

1 cup roasted red peppers, cut into 1” strips

1 cup marinated sun dried tomatoes

1 cup shredded mozzarella

1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese

1/2 cup seasoned panko bread crumbs

How to make it:

1. Preheat oven to 425F. Spoon Pomodoro sauce in the bottom of an 8”x8” casserole dish; set aside.

2. Arrange zucchini slices on a sheet pan and salt; let sit for 10 minutes to allow zucchini to sweat and then pat dry. You want about 16 slices of zucchini.

3. In the interim, mix together ricotta, pesto and provolone.

4. When zucchinis are ready, spoon cheese mixture over zucchini ribbons and top with basil leaves, 1 prosciutto slice, roasted red peppers and marinated sun dried tomatoes. Roll zucchini so all ingredients are tucked inside the rollatini. Stand rollatinis vertically (so the filling is facing upright) and tightly pack in the baking dish to keep rollatinis from falling apart.

5. Top zucchini rollatinis with mozzarella, parmesan and bread crumbs; bake until cheese is melted and zucchinis are tender, about 15 minutes.

Italian Stuffed Red Peppers

Makes 6 stuffed peppers

What you’ll need:

6 red bell peppers

2 tbsp., plus 2 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

1 small onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 carrot, peeled and finely chopped

1 stalk celery, finely chopped

2 tbsp. tomato paste

1 lb. ground chicken

1/4 cup white wine

1/2 cup chicken broth

2 tbsp. chopped parsley

2 tsp. chopped oregano

1 beefsteak tomato, finely chopped

1 cup shredded mozzarella

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

How to make it:

1. Preheat oven to 400 F. Slicing crosswise, remove tops from bell peppers and remove seeds, keeping peppers intact so they can be stuffed.

2. Season peppers and drizzle cavities with 2 tbsp. oil. Roast until peppers begin to soften, about 15 minutes.

3. In the interim, heat remaining oil in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add onions and sweat until translucent, about 5-8 minutes. Then add garlic, carrots, and celery; continue to sauté until vegetables are tender, about 8-10 minutes.

4. Add tomato paste and sauté until evenly dispersed.

5. Add ground chicken, and break up into small pieces; season to taste.

6. Once the chicken has started to steam, or turn white, add the white wine and let evaporate. Then add the chicken broth and mix until incorporated.

7. Remove from heat and mix in the herbs and fresh tomatoes.

8. Remove peppers from the oven and evenly disperse ground chicken between each pepper. Top with mozzarella cheese and then Parmesan.

9. Bake until cheese has melted, about 5 minutes.

Avocado Baked Eggs

Makes 4

What you’ll need:

For the salsa:

2 beefsteak tomatoes, finely chopped

1/4 cup chopped cilantro, plus more for garnish

1/4 cup finely chopped red onion

1 lime, freshly squeezed, plus the zest

2 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

For the eggs:

2 avocados, split lengthwise and pitted

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1/2 lemon, freshly squeezed

2 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil, plus more for garnish

4 eggs

Queso fresco, for garnish (optional)

How to make it:

1. For the salsa: Mix all ingredients together; season to taste.

2. For the eggs: Preheat oven to 400 F. Arrange avocado halves on a baking sheet and season to taste. Drizzle with lemon juice and olive oil. Top with eggs and season to taste. Bake until whites have set, about 10 minutes.

3. Remove from oven and garnish with salsa, queso fresco and more cilantro. Finish with a drizzle of olive oil.