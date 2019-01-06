CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Cindy Hsu, Dog adoption, Furry Friend Finder, Humane Society of New York, Local TV, New York, Vanessa Murdock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In this edition of “Furry Friend Finder,” CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock and Cindy Hsu introduce Breno and June.

Breno and a 3-year-old Fox Hound mix from Brazil. He is housebroken and enjoys his walks. Breno is a quiet, loyal and loving dog.

June is an 11 pound, 3-year-old Chihuahua mix from Tennessee. Playful and very sweet, June has a mellow personality and her favorite thing to do is to cuddle with you.

You can keep track of which animals are still looking for homes and which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org.

The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s