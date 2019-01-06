NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – In this edition of “Furry Friend Finder,” CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock and Cindy Hsu introduce Breno and June.

Breno and a 3-year-old Fox Hound mix from Brazil. He is housebroken and enjoys his walks. Breno is a quiet, loyal and loving dog.

June is an 11 pound, 3-year-old Chihuahua mix from Tennessee. Playful and very sweet, June has a mellow personality and her favorite thing to do is to cuddle with you.

You can keep track of which animals are still looking for homes and which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org.

The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.