NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Two women were left in critical condition after they were struck by a white SUV that left the scene around 2 a.m. Sunday morning in New Jersey.

Police are searching for the alleged hit-and-run driver who hit the pair at Broadway and Verona Avenue and fled east on Verona toward Route 21.

Police urge anyone with information to contact the police Crime Stopper line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867), or online at www.newarkpd.org.

