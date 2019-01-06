CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, New York, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Where have we heard this one before?

Another engagement ring has been retrieved from the sewers of New York City.

This time, the bling was fished out under a grate at 48th Street and 8th Avenue.

Police say they were contacted by the ring’s owner Thursday night and were able to recover it Friday afternoon.

The woman wishes to remain anonymous.

In November, another couple visiting from England lost their engagement ring down a grate in Times Square right after a proposal. The NYPD put the word out on social media, and got the ring back to the couple.

