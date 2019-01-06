CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Brooklyn, FDNY

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — CBS2 has learned that member of the FDNY was killed in the line of duty on the Mill Basin Bridge late Sunday night.

The firefighter was transported to Kings County Hospital in serious condition, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

The FDNY said it was responding to a car accident on the bridge. While working, the unidentified firefighter fell off of that bridge.

The accident happened on the Belt Parkway westbound at Flatbush Avenue. Traffic in the area is backed up, so drivers are advised to use detours.

Please stay with CBS2 and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story, starting at 4:30 a.m.

