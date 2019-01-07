By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

BRRR!!! It’s a bitter cold start to the work week across the area, with some wind chills in the single digits – and in the teens in NYC. Bundle up as you head out the door this morning! We’ll get more clouds this afternoon and it will stay cold with temps only in the low & mid 30s for most.

A weak disturbance will move through the region overnight and is expected to bring a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and snow. It looks like any snowfall accumulations would be confined to well north & west of NYC, and would be at most 1″…otherwise it’ll be a chilly rain to start Tuesday.

Some clearing Tuesday afternoon with much milder temps in the upper 40s, before temps crash again to end the week. It seems like winter may be making a comeback…stay tuned!