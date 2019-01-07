Real-Life Family Journey Unfolds In Jazz Opera 'Dear Erich'A real-life story draw from 200 letter written during World War II have been given new voice in the jazz opera "Dear Erich," performing this week in lower Manhattan.

Furry Friend Finder: Breno And JuneMeet Breno, a 3-year-old Fox Hound mix, and June, 3-year-old Chihuahua mix, both in need of forever homes.

Big Apple Circus Celebrates 41st Year In New York CityThe Big Apple Circus is back with clowns, jugglers, contortionists and more through Jan. 27 at Lincoln Center.

Exercise, Dieting Regulars Squeezed Out Of Usual Spots By New Year's Resolution CrowdsMany New Yorkers are trying to stick to their new resolutions, but it’s making the wait times at the salad bar or the gym unbearable for the regulars.

Kopitiam: Malaysian Family Recipes In Lower ManhattanCBS2's Elle McLogan visits a neighborhood hangout beloved for its affordably priced, colorful snacks.

Time Out New York Tips On Weekend HappeningsCBSN New York's Dana Tyler talks with Time Out New York's Will Gleason on challenging and family-friendly events happening around New York City this weekend.