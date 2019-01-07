CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Hosts Sandra Oh (L) and Andy Samberg attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Complete list of winners at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards, presented Sunday in Beverly Hills, California, by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association:

FILM

Drama: “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Actress, Drama: Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Actor, Drama: Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Comedy or Musical: “Green Book”

Actor, Comedy or Musical: Christian Bale, “Vice”

Actress, Comedy or Musical: Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Actress-Supporting Role: Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Actor-Supporting Role: Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Foreign Language Film: “Roma”

Best Director: Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”

Screenplay: Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, “Green Book”

Animated: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Original Score: Justin Hurwitz, “First Man”

Original Song: “Shallow,” ”A Star Is Born”

TELEVISION

Drama: “The Americans”

Actress, Drama: Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Actor, Drama: Richard Madden, “Bodyguard”

Musical or Comedy: “The Kominsky Method”

Actress, Musical or Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Actor, Musical or Comedy: Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Actress, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”

Actor, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Actress, Supporting Role, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”

Actor, Supporting Role, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”

