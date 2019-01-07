NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – This may get your tails waggin’: An entire art museum dedicated to dogs is coming back to Manhattan’s midtown.

From paintings of presidential pooches to 200-year-old figurines, to a 19th century oil painting of a Saint Bernard and more than a hundred others works of art will be on display at the American Kennel Club’s Museum of the Dog, reports CBSN New York’s John Dias.

“We have all the great hits here,” said the group’s executive director Alan Fausel.

The museums’ executive director says it’s sure to please every dog and art lover. After all, it houses one of the largest collections of dog art in the world

“It’s us sharing that with the rest of the world, and the dog loving public of New York,” said Fausel.

The museum first opened in Manhattan in 1982 but eventually moved to St. Louis. After 32 years away, its back home in NYC.

LOOKING BACK: Instagram Pop-Up For Dogs

The collection includes a hand-painted by Christine Merrill in 1990, it portrays George H.W. and Barbra Bush’s dog, Millie. There is also a photo both on the floor that takes a picture of museum goers and then matches them up with a dog that supposed to look like them.

Upstairs, visitors will find figurines and smaller paintings including one dates back to the 1800s when painting dogs first became popular.

“Its been a part of the art world for years, it started with people painting portraits to memorialize ancestors,” said Fausel.

The museum opens up at the corner of Park Avenue and East 40th Street on Feb. 8.

General admission costs $15 for adults, and $5 for children.