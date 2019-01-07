NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 66-year-old man was knocked unconscious last week inside a bodega in the Bronx, and police are searching for his attacker.

It happened around 4:40 a.m. on New Year’s Day at the store on Cortland Avenue near East 152nd Street in the Melrose section.

Police said the victim and suspect had gotten into a verbal argument before it turned physical.

The suspect allegedly pushed the victim to the floor and then punched him in the head and face, causing him to lose consciousness.

The 66-year-old man was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police released surveillance video of a man wanted for questioning in the case. He’s described as a Hispanic man, approximately 20 to 30 years old, last seen wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.