NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 66-year-old man was knocked unconscious last week inside a bodega in the Bronx, and police are searching for his attacker.

It happened around 4:40 a.m. on New Year’s Day at the store on Cortland Avenue near East 152nd Street in the Melrose section.

Police said the victim and suspect had gotten into a verbal argument before it turned physical.

(Credit: NYPD)

The suspect allegedly pushed the victim to the floor and then punched him in the head and face, causing him to lose consciousness.

The 66-year-old man was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police released surveillance video of a man wanted for questioning in the case. He’s described as a Hispanic man, approximately 20 to 30 years old, last seen wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

