NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man illegally selling Metrocard swipes into the subway system attacked a rider in the Bronx Monday.

It happened around 7:20 a.m. at Grand Concourse and East 184th Street.

According to police, the suspect demanded money and the victim ignored him.

The suspect then stabbed the victim in the back.

The victim was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect, who may be homeless, ran off.