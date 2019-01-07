CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 30-year-old firefighter was killed in the line of duty late Sunday night while responding to a crash in Brooklyn.

Officials say firefighter Steven Pollard slipped through a gap on the Belt Parkway’s Mill Basin Bridge and fell more than 50 feet to his death.

Pollard was stationed at Ladder 170 in Canarsie and had been a member of the FDNY for just a year and a half.

Firefighter Steven Pollard, 30, was killed in the line of duty while responding to a crash on the Belt Parkway’s Mill Basin Bridge on Jan. 6, 2019. (Credit: FDNY)

“As his family mourns him, the department mourns him and certainly the citizens of our city mourn him,” Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro told reporters overnight. “To lose a member just at the beginning of his career like this is devastating to us.”

Pollard was responding to a two-car accident that seriously injured two males on the westbound side of the bridge around 10 p.m. He was attempting to cross from the eastbound side when he “slipped through a gap in that roadway and fell to the ground approximately 52 feet below,” according to Nigro.

Fire officials said the gap was approximately 2.5 to 3 feet wide. Investigators are now working to determine whether construction or ice in the area were factors.

Pollard comes from a family of firefighters who have served the city for decades. His father, Ray Pollard, is a 30-year veteran of the FDNY, and his brother, Ray Jr., is a current member.

“He devoted his life to the people of our city, like his brother, like his dad,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said early Monday. “He was trying to do such a good, important thing, and it’s just really painful.”

Pollard was pronounced dead at King’s County Hospital. He is the 1,151st firefighter to give his life in the service of the FDNY.

