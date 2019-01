NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A firefighter had to be rescued while battling a two-alarm blaze early Monday in Queens.

Fortunately, officials said the firefighter did not suffer any serious injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The flames broke out around 4:45 a.m. inside a home on 159th Street near 115th Road in Jamaica.

Chopper 2 was over the scene and showed much of the roof had been destroyed.

