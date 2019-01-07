LEVITTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – An elderly man was stabbed to death on Long Island last week, authorities said.

An acquaintance called officers to ask they perform a wellness check on a 70-year-old resident on Shepard Lane in Levittown at 6:44 p.m. Friday evening.

Officers who arrived at the home found the body of William Cahoon in one of the bedrooms.

Police told CBSN New York’s Scott Rapoport Cahoon lived alone, and they do not believe the killing was random.

Neighbors are on edge.

“Oh my God, I’m upset,” said neighbor Maria Douniis. “I feel so sorry for him. I’m sorry, oh my goodness, I can’t believe it.”

Cahoon was a retired maintenance worker from the Levittown School District, Rapoport reported. Police describe Cahoon as a hoarder, and say that conditions in the house make it difficult for them to know if anything was stolen.

Authorities want anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All calls are kept anonymous.