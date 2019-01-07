NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Another hearing will be held Monday to discuss the impact of Amazon’s expansion to Queens.

Two members of Seattle’s city council are expected to appear before a summit of unions and community groups around 10:30 a.m. in Manhattan.

The Seattle-based company plans to open part of its second headquarters in Long Island City.

Web Extra: Read The Complete Amazon Agreement (.pdf)

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the deal in November, giving Amazon nearly $3 billion in various tax breaks in exchange for more than 25,000 jobs and $27.5 billion in new state and city revenue.

The council members will reportedly describe how the company’s growth has changed Seattle and warn local politicians to quickly take steps to address taxing, zoning and labor standards.

Over the weekend, Amazon posted a letter online wishing New Yorkers a happy New York and hoping for a “long and mutually beneficial partnership.”