EDGEWATER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – An ice skating coach is accused of engaging in criminal sexual contact with a minor, prosecutors said.

Andrew Lavrik, 32, faces charges of criminal sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child.

Edgewater Police made the arrest Thursday after receiving a complaint on Dec. 10, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said.

There was no immediate word on whether the minor involved was a student.