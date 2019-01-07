NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are working to bring back the state and local tax deduction, also known as SALT.

Long Island congressmen Rep. Tom Suozzi, a Democrat, and Republican Rep. Peter King held a press conference Monday to talk about a bill they are introducing.

The law would end the provision of the 2017 tax law that capped deductions at $10,000.

Officials say the cap negatively affected middle class families especially in high tax areas like Long Island.

This summer, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Maryland filed a lawsuit the federal government over the Republican-led tax overhaul.

The SALT deduction is especially unpopular in high-tax, Democratic states, where many homeowners will see big increases in their federal tax bill.

READ THE LAWSUIT: Civil Action No. 18-cv-6427

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the tax bill was crafted specifically to hurt blue states. He says it’s also unconstitutional because it interferes with state taxing authority.