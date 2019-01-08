CBSN New YorkWatch Now
It will be mostly cloudy out there this afternoon with perhaps a spot shower or some drizzle. Outside of that, expect it to feel about 15° warmer than yesterday with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

A more organized area of showers will swing through tonight and dampen the area once again. Expect temps to fall to around 40° by dawn.

Tomorrow will feature windy conditions with peak gusts of 40+ mph. Thankfully it will be drier with some breaks of sun, but it will be on the chilly side with feels like temps in the 30s and upper 20s.

As for Thursday, it’s going to be a struggle as we face gusty winds and air temperatures in the 30s. This translates to wind chills in the 20s, so be sure to bundle up!

