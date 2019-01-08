SCHOOL CLOSINGSSchools Post Delayed Openings; See If Yours Is On The List
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 77-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint inside his Bronx apartment building, and it was all caught on camera.

It happened around 10:50 a.m. Monday on Southern Boulevard near Barretto Street in the Longwood section.

Surveillance video shows the suspect follow the victim into the lobby of the building and walk right by a security officer. The men took the elevator to the victim’s floor, where the suspect allegedly displayed a gun and demanded cash.

bronx armed robbery nypd 77 Year Old Man Robbed At Gunpoint Inside Bronx Apartment Building

(Credit: NYPD)

Police said the victim handed over about $18, and the suspect took off heading north on Southern Boulevard.

He’s described as a dark-skinned Hispanic man, last seen wearing a fur-lined hood, dark colored sweatpants with red stripes on the sides and dark colored boots.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

