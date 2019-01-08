NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police arrested a suspect accused of attacking a pair of children on their way to school in Brooklyn early Tuesday.

The NYPD released security camera video of the man, who allegedly hit a 16-year-old girl in the head before hitting her nine-year-old brother as their waited for their school bus at the Bushwick Houses.

Their mother didn’t wish for her children to be identified. One of the kids told CBS2 the man was in the lobby mumbling to himself before suddenly hitting them.

“You’re supposed to be safe in your building at all times,” the teen said. “Now this building, they let anybody come in and people just do whatever they want.”

Police identified the suspect as 26-year-old Charles Matthews. He’s charged with three counts of assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal possession of a weapon.