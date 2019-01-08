SCHOOL CLOSINGSSchools Post Delayed Openings; See If Yours Is On The List
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Adam Skelos, Dean Skelos, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – Former New York State Senate majority leader Dean Skelos and his son Adam report to federal prisons Tuesday.

The duo was convicted on corruption charges during a retrial in July. They were sentenced to four years behind bars.

Dean Skelos, a 70-year-old Republican, was found guilty of using his official power to secure no show jobs for his son.

The two are headed to separate federal facilities.

Dean Skelos is expected to report to the federal prison at Otisville, New York, by mid-afternoon. The prison has a medium security facility and an adjacent minimum-security satellite camp.

Adam Skelos will report to the federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s