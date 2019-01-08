NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) – Former New York State Senate majority leader Dean Skelos and his son Adam report to federal prisons Tuesday.

The duo was convicted on corruption charges during a retrial in July. They were sentenced to four years behind bars.

Dean Skelos, a 70-year-old Republican, was found guilty of using his official power to secure no show jobs for his son.

The two are headed to separate federal facilities.

Dean Skelos is expected to report to the federal prison at Otisville, New York, by mid-afternoon. The prison has a medium security facility and an adjacent minimum-security satellite camp.

Adam Skelos will report to the federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut.

