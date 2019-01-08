NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — With the Jets locked in to the third pick in this year’s draft and the Giants staring at the sixth pick, it appears at least one of the top college quarterbacks is thinking about becoming a member of Big Blue.

Ohio State signal caller Dwayne Haskins posted a story to his Instagram page on Tuesday depicting him in a Giants uniform. Haskins tagged wideout Odell Beckham Jr., running back Saquon Barkley, and safety Landon Collins.

The five teams in the draft ahead of the Giants don’t have a need for a quarterback, so the G-men could be in a prime position to grab Eli Manning’s successor.

Haskins was third in this year’s Heisman Award voting, and threw for over 4,800 yards and 50 touchdowns before declaring for the draft on Monday.

They say that dreams come true

and when they do, that there's a beautiful thing… Scarlet & Gray Forever #BuckeyeNation #ThankYou pic.twitter.com/ngHQfLq8C7 — Dwayne Haskins, Jr🌹 (@dh_simba7) January 7, 2019

Haskins said on Twitter he would forgo his final year of eligibility “after many thoughts and prayers with family and close friends.” He wrote that just as it was a boyhood dream to play for Ohio State, he also dreamed of being an NFL quarterback.

His sturdy, 6-foot-3, 220-pound frame, quick release and exceptional accuracy make him a top prospect.

After a redshirt year in 2016, Haskins backed up J.T. Barrett in 2017. After Barrett was injured during the Michigan game, Haskins entered and led the Buckeyes to a comeback victory.

He battled Joe Burrow for the starting job in the spring and secured it when Burrow transferred to LSU last summer. He proceeded to change the Buckeyes into a pass-first team, throwing for more than 400 yards five times, including a career-high 499 in the Big Ten Championship win over Northwestern. That came after he threw for six touchdowns in the 62-39 rout of Michigan the previous week.

He was the Big Ten offensive player of the week a record six times. The only blemish on Haskins’ resume is the inexplicable 49-20 loss at unranked Purdue Oct. 20. Haskins passed for 470 yards in the game, primarily because the Boilermakers had shut down Ohio State’s run game and forced the Buckeyes to throw 73 times. The loss kept Ohio State out of the College Football Playoff and hurt Haskins’ Heisman bid.

