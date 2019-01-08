NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Classes are in session Tuesday afternoon after a Manhattan high school was briefly placed on lockdown earlier.

The NYPD was called just before 8 a.m. about an intruder at George Washington High School on 192nd Street and Audobon Avenue.

One person is in custody.

Police say the 29-year-old suspect was seen on the rooftops at the school. He’s been transported to the hospital for evaluation.

The Department of Education says the campus was locked down before any students entered the building, and that all students and staff are safe.