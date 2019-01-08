TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Private and religious schools in New Jersey will soon be getting more money to improve security.

On Tuesday, Governor Phil Murphy signed a bill into law that will allocate an additional $11 million to safety measures at the schools. The amount doubles what’s currently being spent.

Murphy also signed another bill that allows houses of worship and community centers to use state funds to expand their security measures.

“Our administration holds no greater responsibility than to ensure the safety and security of our residents at home and at work, at school, and at places of worship and community centers,” the governor said.

Murphy said synagogues and mosques in New Jersey have been increasingly targeted by hate crimes.