NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City health officials have launched a new campaign that compares the dangers of sugary drinks to cigarettes.

The health department warns sugary drinks, like soda, sports drinks, energy drinks and even sweetened iced tea, can lead to conditions like heart disease, type 2 diabetes, weight gain and cavities.

“Like cigarettes, sugary drinks are bad for our health and can have long-term consequences,” Health Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot said in a statement. “Through this campaign, we hope all New Yorkers will understand that, while sugary drinks may be sweet going down, their impact on our health is not. We urge all New Yorkers to consume fewer sugary drinks, and parents should not give sugary drinks to their children.”

The health department says about one in four adults in the city drink at least one sugary drink a day, along with one in three public high school students. Rates of consumption are higher in communities of color.

The new campaign features ads in both English and Spanish that will air on TV and social media through early February.

