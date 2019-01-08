NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are asking for help identifying three men they say are shown in a video attacking and robbing a man in the Bronx last week.

Police say a 68-year-old man was entering an apartment near Tinton Avenue and East 169th Street on Jan. 2 around 7:30 p.m. when three men approached him from behind, pushed him to the ground and beat him.

The trio then allegedly took the victim’s wallet and cell phone and fled on foot.

The first suspect wore a mask and all blue clothing, the second wore a black puffy jacket and white pants, while the third wore a mask and gray sweatsuit.

