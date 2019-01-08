CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are asking for help identifying three men they say are shown in a video attacking and robbing a man in the Bronx last week.

Police say a 68-year-old man was entering an apartment near Tinton Avenue and East 169th Street on Jan. 2 around 7:30 p.m. when three men approached him from behind, pushed him to the ground and beat him.

The trio then allegedly took the victim’s wallet and cell phone and fled on foot.

The first suspect wore a mask and all blue clothing, the second wore a black puffy jacket and white pants, while the third wore a mask and gray sweatsuit.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782, or through the website WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

