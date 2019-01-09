By Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist

Northwest winds will usher in a colder air mass this afternoon with gusts of up to 40+ mph. That said, the thermometer may read the low 40s, but it will never feel like it — only the low 30s or so.

Some extra cloud cover will spill in tonight, but the winds will keep up and make it only feel like the low 20s or so. Bundle up!

It will be another struggle tomorrow with only the mid 30s in reach. And those winds will continue to blow, so it will only feel like the 20s at best.

Friday’s likely the coldest day of the week with daytime wind chills stuck in the teens. The only good news is it won’t be quite as windy and we’ll see a decent amount of sunshine.