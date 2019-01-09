PHILIPSTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police in Putnam County are warning about new credit card skimmers being spotted on gasoline pumps to illegally collect drivers’ credit and debit card information when paying for gas.

The electronic devices have been found being used at gas pump in the towns to Philipstown and Southeast can steal personal account information so thieves can create fake cards and make unauthorized transactions on the copied accounts.

At some ATM machines, criminals add tiny hidden cameras to capture people entering their PIN codes when using their cards.

WATCH: How To Spot An ATM Card Skimmer

Before using a credit card or ATM card reader, authorities recommended people look for signs of damage and pull on the card reader itself to detect if an illegal skimmer was put in place.

Most legitimate devices are tough, while skimmers added to the card slot will pull loose in most cases, according to police.

In New York City, such skimmer devices have been found using used on ATMs at banks, bodegas and transit stations.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is continuing to investigate.