NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor Bill de Blasio is proposing a plan that would require companies to offer their workers 10 days of vacation time off each year.

The mandate would apply to private employers with five or more employees.

More than 500,000 full and part-time workers currently receive no paid personal time, according to the mayor’s office.

The plan, which needs City Council approval, would make New York City the first city in the nation with such a requirement.

“Workers across the nation have been working too hard without enough time to rest and recharge or enough time for family and important life events. Every other major nation recognizes the necessity of Paid Personal Time. We as a country must get there, and New York City will lead the way,” the mayor said in a statement ahead of Wednesday’s announcement. “To be the fairest big city in America, New Yorkers can’t be forced to choose between bringing home a paycheck and taking time off to just disconnect or spend time with loved ones – that choice ends with Paid Personal Time. I look forward to working with Council Speaker Corey Johnson and the rest of City Council on this important piece of legislation.”

Back in 2014, de Blasio signed a bill mandating private employers with five or more employees offer up to five days of paid sick leave.