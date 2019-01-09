NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Services will start Wednesday for late Firefighter Steven Pollard, who fell to his death while responding to a crash over the weekend in Brooklyn.

A wake is planned from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Marine Park Funeral Home.

Viewings continue Thursday, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m., before his funeral on Friday.

Pollard was responding to a two-car accident late Sunday night on the Belt Parkway’s Mill Basin Bridge when he slipped through a 3-foot gap in the roadway and fell more than 50 feet.

The 30-year-old had been with the FDNY for a year and a half and came from a family of firefighters, including his father and brother.

“This a dangerous job. We all know that. But we love this job, and Steven loved this job,” Capt. James Quinn said during a bunting ceremony Monday. “He was bred to be a fireman, he was going to be a great fireman, just like his father and brother.”

Pollard once was a crew member for JetBlue, where he worked alongside one of the victims from Sunday night’s crash.

“He risked his life in order to save mine and he ended up making the ultimate sacrifice,” Travis Simms told CBS2. “He’s definitely my hero. May he rest in peace.”

The airline is offering to fly firefighters who wish to attend Pollard’s funeral free of charge.

The funeral will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Good Shepherd R.C. Church.