HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Wednesday marks one year since the struggling Hempstead School District on Long Island ousted its superintendent, an educator brought in as a reformer.

Now, he is blasting the district for wasting precious money paying him and lawyers leading the charge against him, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported.

Dr. Shimon Waronker was dismissed just a few months into his effort to turn around the Hempstead School District. He was kicked out just as he was reporting to law enforcement his suspicions about corruption in the district.

But one year later he is still being paid and facing district charges of misconduct, with no hearing even scheduled. He calculates the district has spent nearly $400,000 in legal fees just on his case alone.

“It has been difficult. It has been a difficult year. I pray a lot, especially for the families and children of Hempstead. I’ve been learning a lot of Torah, which is the bible, and these are all good things. Of course, we intend to win and we intend to be reinstated,” Waronker said.

His attorney, Fred Brewington, is equally flabbergasted.

“It is a crime that that dollar amount is being used for the purposes of trying to destroy a man’s reputation who did nothing but came forward and say, ‘I want to help.’ He did not have to come to Hempstead,” Brewington said.

On Wednesday afternoon, CBS2’s Gusoff heard from Jonathan Scher, the lawyer for the school district, who said Waronker’s claims are like an arsonist calling to complain that too much water is being used to put out a fire. He said Waronker is guilty of bid-rigging, by bringing in his own foundation to turn the district around, and that he has no right now to complain about all the money that has been used to fight the legal case against him.

So, the case just drags on as the district, which can little afford it, pays lawyers, Waronker and an acting superintendent.