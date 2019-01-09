Comments
LARCHMONT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A new mural in Larchmont isn’t receiving the recognition that was expected.
In fact, some residents say the new painting is an unwelcome sight.
The mural debuted in November on Chatsworth Avenue by the corner of Palmer Avenue.
It’s part of an organization, Street Art for Mankind, that’s helping to fight child trafficking.
Murals have popped up all over town, each representing the families and individuals that established the village. This one in particular features the Palmers, a family of pioneers.
Some people say the woman in the center of it, though, is freaking them out, while others say it’s adding some extra flare to the town.
