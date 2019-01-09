NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say they are searching for a brazen attempted sex assault suspect in Manhattan.

The man walked into a clothing store around 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. near West 42nd Street and Fifth Avenue in Midtown and exposed himself to a female employee, according to authorities.

Police said the suspect demanded the woman perform a sex act.

When she refused, the man allegedly pushed his exposed body into a female customer before leaving.

Investigators said they are searching for a person of interested, described as a black man in his mid-20s, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and 190 pounds.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.