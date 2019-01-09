CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CC Sabathia, Local TV, New York Yankees

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia has been cleared to resume working out, including baseball activities.

The 38-year-old left-hander had a blockage in one artery to his heart and had a procedure Dec. 11 to insert a stent to clear the blockage.

Sabathia had a scheduled follow-up stress test Tuesday, according to the team, and was cleared to work out.

Yankees pitchers and catchers are scheduled to start spring training workouts on Feb. 14.

Sabathia is part of a projected rotation that includes Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka, James Paxton and J.A. Happ. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman hopes to trade Sonny Gray, who struggled and was booed by Yankees fans, and said he would step up trade efforts after Sabathia was given a go-ahead.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s