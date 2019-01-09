NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia has been cleared to resume working out, including baseball activities.

The 38-year-old left-hander had a blockage in one artery to his heart and had a procedure Dec. 11 to insert a stent to clear the blockage.

Sabathia had a scheduled follow-up stress test Tuesday, according to the team, and was cleared to work out.

Yankees pitchers and catchers are scheduled to start spring training workouts on Feb. 14.

Sabathia is part of a projected rotation that includes Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka, James Paxton and J.A. Happ. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman hopes to trade Sonny Gray, who struggled and was booed by Yankees fans, and said he would step up trade efforts after Sabathia was given a go-ahead.

