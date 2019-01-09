CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Queens, South Ozone Park

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested a man they say raped a woman in Queens last month.

Investigators say George Persaud, 24, of Queens threatened a 40-year-old woman with a fake gun before attacking her in near Atlantic Avenue and 93rd Street in South Ozone Park sometime between midnight and 6:00 a.m. on December 30th.

Police told CBS2 the suspect and victim didn’t know each other, but Persaud saw the victim at an event that night and that’s how they came in contact.

Alleged Rapist Tattoo Police Arrest Suspect In Disturbing South Ozone Park Rape

Tattoo written across chest of suspect George Persaud, 24, according to police. (credit: NYPD)

The suspect has distinctive tattoos on his knuckles and also has the words “Only The Strong Survive” tattooed across his chest.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

All calls are strictly confidential.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s