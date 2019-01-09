NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have arrested a man they say raped a woman in Queens last month.

Investigators say George Persaud, 24, of Queens threatened a 40-year-old woman with a fake gun before attacking her in near Atlantic Avenue and 93rd Street in South Ozone Park sometime between midnight and 6:00 a.m. on December 30th.

Police told CBS2 the suspect and victim didn’t know each other, but Persaud saw the victim at an event that night and that’s how they came in contact.

The suspect has distinctive tattoos on his knuckles and also has the words “Only The Strong Survive” tattooed across his chest.

