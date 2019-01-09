NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Residents on the Upper East Side were forced out into the cold after construction debris crashed through the roof of an apartment building late Wednesday.

Dozens of people were displaced after debris from a nearby 30-story condominium building under construction crashed through the roof of six-story apartment building on E. 63rd Street around 8:30 p.m, according to the FDNY.

The debris fell with enough force penetrate through to the fifth floor of the apartment building, according to the FDNY.

“We heard a very loud crash, like a bang, like someone was hitting the building,” one resident said. “Then we heard people yelling in the hallway so we followed them out after hearing fire alarms and a lot of commotion.”

No injuries were immediately reported as the entire building was evacuated.

The incident remains under investigation.