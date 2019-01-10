CBSN New YorkWatch Now
CBS2 Weather headlines

It’s more of the same today, but even colder! And with those winds filling in nicely, it will never feel better than the 20s — keep warm!

nu tu skycast 3d today 1/10 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

It will remain gusty into tonight, which will drive our wind chills down to about 10°. Even single digit wind chills are likely into the suburbs.

jl morning wind chills map 1 1/10 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

The winds let up slightly tomorrow, but with a rather cold air mass in place, wind chills will be stuck in the teens and 20s. Thankfully, we’ll see a bit more sunshine.

nu tu 7day auto weather app 3 1/10 CBS2 Thursday Afternoon Weather Headlines

(Credit: CBS2)

Saturday we await the possibility of some snow into the nighttime hours. As for the daytime, expect increasing clouds with highs around the freezing mark.

