It’s more of the same today, but even colder! And with those winds filling in nicely, it will never feel better than the 20s — keep warm!

It will remain gusty into tonight, which will drive our wind chills down to about 10°. Even single digit wind chills are likely into the suburbs.

The winds let up slightly tomorrow, but with a rather cold air mass in place, wind chills will be stuck in the teens and 20s. Thankfully, we’ll see a bit more sunshine.

Saturday we await the possibility of some snow into the nighttime hours. As for the daytime, expect increasing clouds with highs around the freezing mark.