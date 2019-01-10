CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The hunt is on for a man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl last week in the Bronx.

Police said the suspect approached the victim around 10:30 p.m. Friday on Elder Avenue in the Soundview section and verbally lured her into a black SUV.

The man then took the girl to a motel on Westchester Avenue in Pelham Bay, where he sexually assaulted her, police said.

She was dropped off back on Elder Avenue before going to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect and victim had not met before the incident.

He’s described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 220 pounds, heavy set, bald with facial hair, wearing all black

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

