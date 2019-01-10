WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) – Decisions, decisions.

This summer, music lovers will have to choose between two festivals marking the 50th anniversary of Woodstock.

The Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, a concert venue built on the original Woodstock site, announced last month it will host a golden anniversary event Aug. 16-18.

Now, the promoter of the 1969 festival says he’s throwing his own event that same weekend.

More: Hotels Starting To Sell Out Ahead Of Woodstock 50th Anniversary Concert

Michael Lang says “Woodstock 50” will be held Aug. 16-18 in Watkins Glen, New York, about 115 miles northwest of the original site.

A slate of yet-to-be announced bands will perform on three main stages at Watkins Glen International racetrack in the Finger Lakes. Lang says the festival will feature contemporary rock, hip hop, pop and country performers, along with “legacy acts.”

The Woodstock Music and Arts Fair held Aug. 15-17, 1969 drew more than 400,000 people.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)