NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Podcasts have become so popular, there’s a whole festival dedicated to them this week in Brooklyn.

The Brooklyn Podcast Festival kicks off Thursday night, showcasing podcasts from several different genres and the artists who make them.

“The whole idea just kind of came about to bring podcast fans closer to the hosts and the comedians and the shows that they listen to every day on their commute on the subway, in their cars. It’s a really intimate kind of experience. So we wanted to put together a festival to celebrate that,” Marketing Director Kate Helser told CBSN New York’s Janelle Burrell.

This is the second year of the festival, which spans four venues with about 20 shows.

So what’s behind the podcast boom?

“I think some of it has to do with people that are looking for screen-free entertainment. I think with everything going on in the world now, some people just want to kind of take a step back and listen to something fun and positive. Or maybe they’re a true crime addict and they want to devour all those types of podcasts,” said Helser. “I think it’s something that more and more brands, places like Glamour, get into the podcast world. So every year it’s growing year over year and it’s very exciting for the creators of those podcasts to have an audience that’s growing so much.”

The festival runs through Sunday at the Bell House, Union Hall, BRIC and Camp David at Industry City.