TENAFLY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A New Jersey crossing guard is breathing a sigh of relief Thursday and thanking Tenafly police officers for saving the day.

Kathy Iannantuano told CBSN New York’s John Dias it was an average Tuesday at her crossing guard post at the corner of River Edge Road and Jefferson Avenue.

What she didn’t know was that the diamond in her engagement ring had fallen out. Kathy said her husband gave her the ring 52 years ago when he proposed. The ring became invaluable after he passed away from congestive heart failure three years ago.

Kathy told Dias she searched all over her post with her son later on that night but neither could find the diamond.

Tenafly Police came out to help her the next morning.

In just 20 minutes of searching, Officer Louis Smaragdakis found the stone on the road mixed in with dirt, debris and pebbles.

Smaragdakis credits good luck and good eyesight for finding it, but both he and Kathy also say that Kathy’s late husband watching from above must’ve really wanted his wife to get the diamond back.