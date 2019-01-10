LAWRENCE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Part of a Hebrew academy on Long Island will be closed Thursday following an early-morning fire.

Flames broke out around 3:15 a.m. on the lower campus of Hebrew Academy of the Five Towns and Rockaway in Lawrence.

Fire officials said there were no injuries, but two classrooms were damaged.

The school posted on Facebook saying early childhood, elementary and middle school classes are canceled. The high school is not affected.

Official said the fire did not appear to be suspicious but the arson squad is still investigating.