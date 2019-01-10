CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The New York City Council has approved a two-year moratorium on fines for awnings and signs at small businesses around the city.

The move follows a spike in complaints that left many store owners facing hefty $6,000 fines.

Last year, the city got 2,000 complaints about signs and awning, which is more than double the average number.

Many of those complaints came in the form of anonymous 311 calls.

The city requires special permits for signs and awnings larger than six feet.

