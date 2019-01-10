MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Nassau County officials on Thursday announced a new task force to address the possibility of legal marijuana for recreational use across New York.

The panel will be co-chaired by Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick J. Ryder.

Officials say legal marijuana use will be challenging, but it can also be an opportunity to promote new business ventures and raise revenue.

County Executive Laura Curran says they’re making sure police, health officials, and educators have what they need to prepare.

“My first priority is ensuring the safety and health of our residents, especially children,” Curran said.

Commissioner Ryder says his officers will be retrained to detect if a driver is smoking pot.