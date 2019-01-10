NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man who was sought by police Thursday has been charged in connection to the alleged the rape of a 12-year-old girl last week in the Bronx.

Police said Carlos Medina, 51, of the Bronx, faces charges including two counts of rape, predatory sexual assault, criminal impersonation, acting in a manner injurious to a child and two counts of sexual abuse.

Medina turned himself into police for questioning after authorities released surveillance video of a suspect.

Police say the man approached the victim around 10:30 p.m. Friday on Elder Avenue in the Soundview section and verbally lured her into a black SUV.

The man then took the girl to a motel on Westchester Avenue in Pelham Bay, where he sexually assaulted her, police said.

She was dropped off back on Elder Avenue before going to a hospital for treatment.

🚨 WANTED for RAPE: male, 5' 8", approx. 220 lbs. On 1/4/19 the suspect lured the 12-year-old victim into his black SUV and took her to the Pelham Bay section of the Bronx where he raped her. If you have any information, call @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. All calls are anonymous. pic.twitter.com/OAJCZLslO4 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 10, 2019

Sources tell CBS2 the girl came from another state to visit her boyfriend, who lives on Elder Avenue, but his family told her she could not stay the night.

She was outside alone when she was approached by the suspect, who struck up a conversation, sources said. The girl mentioned having nowhere to go, so he offered her a place to stay.

Sources said she willingly got into his vehicle, but never agreed to have sex with the man.

Police say there is no indication the girl was part of sex trade.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.