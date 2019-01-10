NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Most Upper East Side residents are back into their homes after being forced out Wednesday night when construction debris crashed through the roof of their six-story apartment building.

The debris fell from a nearby 30-story condominium building under construction and hit with enough force penetrate through to the fifth floor of the apartment building around 8:30 p.m., according to the FDNY.

Tenants from three units had to be relocated unit repairs are complete. No injuries were reported as the entire building was evacuated.

The Department of Building’s preliminary investigation determined that part of a 6-inch thick concrete wall fell from the 24th floor of the adjacent construction site at 1059 Third Avenue, and landed on top of the roof of 200 East 63rd Street, falling through the roof and damaging three apartments inside.

The DOB determined the apartment building is structurally stable and not in danger of collapse.

The building owner at 200 East 63rd Street has hired contractors to properly board up the three damaged apartments and clean up the debris.