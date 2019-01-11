It’s a harsh one out there this afternoon with cold, blustery conditions in place. And even though the thermometer will read the low 30s, it will never feel like it — try the low 20s at best.

Tonight will be another cold one, but calmer. Expect temps to dip into the low 20s again.

Tomorrow will feature some more cloud cover as our next system approaches. It will remain on the cold side, too, with temps struggling to reach the freezing mark.

Some light snow will overspread the area tomorrow night, but mainly around the city and southward. The snow will linger into the early morning hours on Sunday before it pushes offshore; expect totals in the dusting to 1″ range with perhaps a little more far south. As for the remainder of Sunday, expect mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies with highs around freezing again.