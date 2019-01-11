NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Amtrak and MTA officials will tour the L train tunnel Friday to better understand Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s proposed repair plain.

The Canarsie Tunnel was slated to shut down for 15 months to fix damage done by Superstorm Sandy. But last week, the governor made a surprise announcement, saying the shutdown could be avoided.

“To make a long story short, they have proposed a new design to use in the tunnel,” Cuomo said last Thursday. “It is a design that has not been used in the United States before, to the best of our knowledge.”

The initial plan was to remove the benchwall, which currently holds power cables and is crumbling due to saltwater damage, by hand. Now, a team of engineers from Columbia and Cornell universities recommends the cables be racked and jacketed with polymers.

“The new system design is a highly integrated design and it achieves all functional outcomes,” said Mary Boyce, Columbia University dean of engineering.

“Wrapping it around the benchwall and strengthening the benchwall – this will last for decades,” Lance Collins, Cornell University dean of engineering, said.

The engineers also recommend installing sensors to detect any shifting in the power lines.

MTA officials say the plan will be fully vetted before the final approval.

“As the person who owns the risk, as the person who will be held accountable by my bosses to make sure this thing passes off smoothly, I’m need to spend the next few weeks making sure we’ve thought through all of the details,” Transit President Andy Byford told CBS2’s Political Reporter Marcia Kramer earlier this week.

Some city leaders say it should be reimbursed for the work that went into planning and preparing for the shutdown.