NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Amtrak service is suspended between New York City and New Haven, Connecticut.

The disruption is due to a downed wire east of New York, the agency tweeted.

SERVICE DISRUPTION: Due to a catenary wire down east of New York (NYP) all service between New Haven and New York will be suspended for a minimum of 4 hours. Crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible. Updates to follow as more information becomes available. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) January 11, 2019

Amtrak says the suspension will last into the afternoon Friday.

“Crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible,” the agency tweeted.

Passengers can transfer over to Metro North commuter trains between Grand Central Station and New Haven.

